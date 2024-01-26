Living Dream performs ‘Your Favorite Song’

Stephen Orban, Kayla Pappas, Adrian Caldera, Jake Kelly, and Kanji Lanham behind Living Dream, are set to entertain listeners with their studio performance of “Your Favorite Song.”

Their musical collaboration reflects a harmonious blend of talent and creativity.

To stay updated on their musical journey and explore more of their compositions, be sure to check out Living Dream on Instagram and Spotify.

These platforms offer a glimpse into the duo’s artistic expression, providing fans with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the soundscapes created by Stephen and Kayla.

For more information, check out their social media accounts on Instagram and Spotify.