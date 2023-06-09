Marshall Morris wins dream chopper 2023 contest

We had the privilege of catching up with Marshall Morris, a remarkable individual from Indianapolis, who has recently achieved something extraordinary despite his terminal illness.

Morris, who founded the non-profit organization Dying Defiantly, had the incredible fortune of winning the coveted Dream Chopper Contest organized by Orange County Chopper.

In a heartfelt interview, Morris shared his experience of participating in the contest, detailing the rigorous application process that ultimately led to his victory.

With immense gratitude, he expressed his plans for the custom-built motorcycle, recognizing it as a symbol of his resilience and determination.

Morris intends to utilize this remarkable prize to further his mission with Dying Defiantly, assisting other individuals facing terminal illnesses in navigating their final days with dignity and peace. His unwavering spirit serves as an inspiration to us all.