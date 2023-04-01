Search
Missing person found at crash scene

(Photo provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, March 31, at 12:42 a.m., Indiana State police responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-65 near the 210 mile-marker, five miles south of the Rensselaer exit.

Police investigated and discovered that a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-65 and left the roadway. The driver of the Honda lost control, spun back into the roadway, and got into the path of a semi-tractor trailer.

During the crash investigation, police discovered that the driver of the Honda had been reported missing from Allen County, Kentucky on March 29, 2023. The driver was transported to the Jasper County Hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries and police notified their family. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The missing person’s identity was not provided by police.

