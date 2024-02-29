Misty Copeland to attend 45th Annual Marian McFadden Memorial Lecture

Keshia McEntire, the Public Relations Manager for Community & Marketing at The Indianapolis Public Library, will be teaming up to bring attention to the highly anticipated 45th Annual Marian McFadden Memorial Lecture.

This year’s lecture will feature Misty Copeland, the dancer known as the first Black woman promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the event will take place at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center, located at 617 Indiana Ave. Following the lecture, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a book signing with Misty Copeland.

While tickets to the lecture are limited, they are free to the general public and will be made available at 5 p.m. on March 1, 2024, through the library’s website at indypl.org/mcfadden.

Recognizing the limited seating available, the event will also be livestreamed on YouTube for those unable to attend in person. To ensure accessibility for local youth, The Indianapolis Public Library has generously provided complimentary tickets to various community organizations.

Recipients of these gifted tickets include Brightlane Learning, Iibada Dance Company, Shortridge High School, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kids Dance Outreach, James Whitcomb Riley School 43, Basement Dance Company, Indianapolis School Ballet, and Meraki Dance Company. For additional details, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the attached press release.