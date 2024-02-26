Mix it Monday: Blue Ice American Vodka

Blue Ice Vodka, known as America’s premier potato vodka, is handcrafted using only the purest natural ingredients.

Introducing their latest innovation, the Double Espresso Vodka, tailored for cocktail enthusiasts seeking a guilt-free indulgence with a mere 67 calories per ounce, making it ideal for those watching their calorie intake.

Distilled from the globally acclaimed Russet Burbank potatoes sourced exclusively from Idaho, Blue Ice Vodka stands out for its gluten-free, carb-free, and sugar-free composition, ensuring a clean and crisp taste with each sip.

Its versatility extends beyond its purity, offering convenience with quick and effortless preparation, making it a favored choice for drinkers seeking both quality and convenience.