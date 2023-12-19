Search
Movie star and author Marie Diamond talks holiday home decor

Creating a magical holiday season

by: Divine Triplett
Marie Diamond, known as the star of the internationally acclaimed movie “The Secret” and the author of “Feng Shui Your Life,” is set to share her expertise on the principles of Feng Shui and its application in holiday home decoration.

With her background as an international Feng Shui master, Diamond has provided her guidance to a prestigious clientele that includes luminaries such as Steven Spielberg, Jodi Foster, Big Sean, Paula Abdul, Marianne Williamson, Dr. John Gray, Fortune 500 CEOs, members of royal families, international political leaders, and even some of the iconic Rolling Stones.

For valuable insights and further information, you can visit her website at www.mariediamond.com.

