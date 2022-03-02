All Indiana

Music artist turned actress Lisa Yaro talks new movie, ‘Asking for it’

Nigerian singer, songwriter, actor and producer Lisa Yaro is a force to be reckoned with as she hits the big screen this Friday in the feature film, “Asking for it.”

Her Grammy-nominated music is filled with hooks and melodies you can’t get out of your head. Yaro’s song, “Domitilla,” is a good example of her massive impact.

She’s paid her dues by writing for other artists, and now it’s all paying off with her successful music and a film career.

In her new film, “Asking for It,” she stars alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Luke Hemsworth.

The movie is about life after a small-town waitress is sexually assaulted after a date with her old friend. She then befriends a mysterious stranger who introduces her to an all-femme gang.

“Asking for it” hits theaters on Friday.