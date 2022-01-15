All Indiana

‘Party for a King’ brings local music artists together for MLK holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It’s a party fit for a king.

Local talent from around Indianapolis are joining up in a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Sunday night concert at The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple.

The headliner for the evening, Midnight Star, is a group that rocked the billboard charts in the 1970s and ’80s and has some ties to the Circle City.

The show will open up with singer and guitarist Damon Karl and will also feature longtime Indy band Toy Factory.

DJ Geno Shelton and members of the Toy Factory visited “All Indiana” on Friday to share what inspired the event.

Tickets, from $45 to $50, are available online. A dollar from each ticket benefits the MLK Center in Indianapolis. The general admission show, for patrons 21 and older, will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday.