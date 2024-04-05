Search
Poppin’ into the weekend with Popcorn World!

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Popcorn World of Indianapolis is about to celebrate its first year in business.

Pete Lee, the CEO of the Indy Popcorn World Franchise, is excited to share new popcorn flavors with everyone in Indiana.

They’re having a party at the storefront, located at 3755 E Raymond St suite c, Indianapolis, IN 46203. Pete will also talk about their affiliate program, which helps churches and non-profits raise money for community projects.

Founded in 2019 by Le Barron Burton, Popcorn World has grown a lot.

They recently opened a location in Indianapolis, bringing their unique popcorn flavors to more people. They were even featured as a vendor at the Indiana Black Expo.

Pete Lee is passionate about the business and loves sharing their popular flavors with customers.

So, come join the celebration! It’s not just about popcorn; it’s about community and fun.

