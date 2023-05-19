Search
Prepping your teen for a summer job

by: Divine Triplett
We are thrilled to announce that Jennifer Streaks, the Senior Personal Finance Expert at Business Insider, joined us via Zoom to offer valuable insights into the prospectus of teen summer jobs.

Streaks will provide practical tips on teaching children the importance of saving and responsible spending when it comes to their hard-earned money.

Furthermore, she will delve into the topic of setting up bank accounts for teens and advise on the appropriate timing for this financial milestone.

Additionally, Streaks will address parents directly, offering guidance on avoiding common mistakes that often occur when their children begin earning money.

Her expertise will undoubtedly equip both teens and parents with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the world of personal finance successfully.

