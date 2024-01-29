Search
Remembering Lil BUB, the magical space cat

(Photo Provided/Buskirk Chumley Theater website.)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Mike and Stacy Bridavsky, accompanied by their cat, Mr. Marbles, joined us to commemorate the life of Lil Bub.

Coming from Bloomington, Indiana, Lil Bub captured the affection of millions, even gaining recognition from national morning show hosts.

The upcoming memorial event aims to celebrate Lil Bub’s legacy, which has contributed over a million dollars to support animals in need across the country.

This family-friendly gathering welcomes the public, inviting cat lovers, fans, and supporters of Lil Bub from around the world to join in honoring the beloved feline.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

