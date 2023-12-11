Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Resolving Problems: Guns down, boxing gloves up

Resolving Problems: Guns down, boxing gloves up

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Michael Ford, a dedicated local gym owner, has taken it upon himself to make a positive impact in the lives of at-risk youth in our community.

Through his innovative boxing program, he not only imparts valuable boxing skills but also teaches teen boys essential lessons in conflict resolution.

This initiative not only promotes physical fitness but also equips these young individuals with crucial life skills.

Furthermore, Michael’s program serves as a bridge, fostering a strong sense of community by bringing together the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association and kids from the local neighborhood.

Together, they are building a brighter and more connected future for our youth.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Citizens Action Coalition report: Boone...
Political News /
Indiana Supreme Court sets oral...
News /
Hundreds of cops gathered in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Horse rescued after falling into...
Local News /
Learning money tricks from holiday...
News /
Colts & Pacers defeated, rough...
All Indiana /
WISH-TV kids play ‘Chika Chaka’...
All Indiana /
Golden moment while counting Salvation...
Local News /