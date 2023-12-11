Resolving Problems: Guns down, boxing gloves up

Michael Ford, a dedicated local gym owner, has taken it upon himself to make a positive impact in the lives of at-risk youth in our community.

Through his innovative boxing program, he not only imparts valuable boxing skills but also teaches teen boys essential lessons in conflict resolution.

This initiative not only promotes physical fitness but also equips these young individuals with crucial life skills.

Furthermore, Michael’s program serves as a bridge, fostering a strong sense of community by bringing together the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association and kids from the local neighborhood.

Together, they are building a brighter and more connected future for our youth.