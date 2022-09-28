All Indiana

Ripple Effect 5K happens Thursday evening in Broad Ripple

The Ripple Effect 5k fundraiser for the Broad Ripple Village Association is happening on Thursday, Sept 29.

Race participants get free food, dessert and a drink.

There’s also a post-race block party and free public BRVA Monthly Meetup with two live bands, vendors, games and prizes.

The Broad Ripple Village Association is a nonprofit focused on enriching the community, attracting investment, amplifying public spaces, and improving quality of life.

For more information on the race, click here.

For more information on the free block party, click here.