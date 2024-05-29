RUN (317) Race Like No Other

Search
by: Divine Triplett
The 11th Annual RUN(317) Series showcases the unique neighborhoods, charities, and businesses of the 317.

The 5-race run/walk series is 3.17 miles followed by a street party.

The party features DJ Iman, beer, wine, margaritas, vendors, and non-stop fun.

We expect 1,500-2,000 people at each event.

Check out the dates below:

  • June 13, Thursday-RUN(317) Fountain Square Indianapolis, IN
  • July 11, Thursday-RUN(317) 16 Tech-Indianapolis, IN
  • August 1, Thursday-RUN(317) Mass Ave-Indianapolis, IN
  • August 29, Thursday-RUN(317) Carmel Village of WestClay,-Carmel-IN
  • September 26, Thursday—RUN(317)— Speedway-Speedway, IN

If you want to know more, check out our website at www.RUN317.com.

