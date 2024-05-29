RUN (317) Race Like No Other
RUN (317) Race Like No Other
The 11th Annual RUN(317) Series showcases the unique neighborhoods, charities, and businesses of the 317.
The 5-race run/walk series is 3.17 miles followed by a street party.
The party features DJ Iman, beer, wine, margaritas, vendors, and non-stop fun.
We expect 1,500-2,000 people at each event.
Check out the dates below:
- June 13, Thursday-RUN(317) Fountain Square Indianapolis, IN
- July 11, Thursday-RUN(317) 16 Tech-Indianapolis, IN
- August 1, Thursday-RUN(317) Mass Ave-Indianapolis, IN
- August 29, Thursday-RUN(317) Carmel Village of WestClay,-Carmel-IN
- September 26, Thursday—RUN(317)— Speedway-Speedway, IN
If you want to know more, check out our website at www.RUN317.com.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.