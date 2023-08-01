Science fiction author among many artists set to attend GenCon

Today, the renowned science-fiction author Maurice Broaddus is making an exciting appearance on Cody’s show to talk about his captivating children’s books, “Unfadeable” and “Sweep of Stars,” which are set to be showcased at this year’s GenCon event. Broaddus, known for his imaginative storytelling and unique narrative style, will delve into the worlds he has created within these books, offering a glimpse into the adventures that await young readers. With his remarkable ability to blend science fiction with compelling characters and thought-provoking themes, Maurice Broaddus is sure to leave audiences eagerly anticipating his latest literary offerings at GenCon.