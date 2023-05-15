Star Jones talks 25th season of ‘Divorce Court’

Live from the set of Divorce Court, a historic moment unfolds as Star Jones, renowned legal commentator and former co-host of “The View,” sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the talented and charismatic Alexis Rogers.

TV’s longest-running courtroom show, “Divorce Court,” is gearing up for its monumental 25th season.

With a twinkle in her eye, Star Jones revealed that this upcoming season will be filled with new and never-before-seen features and access, promising an exhilarating experience for viewers.

The show’s loyal fan base can anticipate an immersive journey into the intricate world of divorce court, where love, conflict, and resolution converge in the pursuit of justice.

As the interview unfolds, Jones and Rogers delve into the nuances of divorce court proceedings, the complexities of family dynamics, and the importance of empathy and understanding in legal practice.

With Star Jones gracing the set of Divorce Court and sharing her experiences and expertise, viewers can expect an extraordinary 25th season that pushes boundaries, uncovers new perspectives, and navigates the intricacies of love and separation.

Buckle up and prepare to be captivated as Divorce Court embarks on its landmark season, bringing stories of heartbreak, resilience, and redemption to living rooms across the nation.