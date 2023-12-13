Students take centerstage for tech challenge

From FIRST INDIANA ROBOTICS, Ashley Robbins, the President, along with students Ishani Shah and Jack Thompson from Greenwood High School, will be proudly presenting their robot as they participate in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition set to take place in Greenwood, IN on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This event promises to be an exhilarating showcase of the remarkable talents and ingenuity of students hailing from various regions who will demonstrate their prowess in engineering and robotics. If you’re interested in witnessing this exciting FIRST Tech Challenge event in Greenwood, be sure to visit www.firstindianarobotics.org for more information.