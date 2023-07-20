Summer fun at Dollywood Park & Resorts!

If you need a getaway for the family, look no further than Dolly Parton’s own… Dollywood!

Dollywood’s own Jennifer “Jenn” Webb joined Cody and Alexis to share some of the new rides, activities, and more taking place at the country-themed park!

The theme park, owned jointly by Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, opened in 1961 as “Rebel Railroad”. The tourist attraction was purchased and renamed Goldrush Junction in 1970, then became the well-remembered Silver Dollar City in 1976. In 1986, Dolly Parton bought interest in the pack, and it officially became Dollywood!

Under Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment’s ownership, the park has grown to include themed lands, over 45 attractions, a waterpark, and resort hotels. Dollywood has also accumulated many awards for the park’s entertainment and cuisine!

The park’s most recent addition arrived a few months ago. The Big Bear Mountain coaster debuted as the longest coaster in the park. Measuring 3,990 feet of track, the coaster boasts an average ride time just short of two minutes.