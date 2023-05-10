Supporting small businesses today and every day

Business Insider and Entrepreneurship Reporter, Alexandra York, joined us from New York City to provide insights on the significance, drive, and legacy of small businesses in America, in honor of National Small Business Day.

She shared advice on how people can support local small businesses at the national, regional, and local levels.

As a journalist specializing in entrepreneurship, York has extensive knowledge of the challenges and opportunities faced by small business owners in America.

Following her segment, Alexis and Cody had an extended conversation about their favorite small businesses to visit, highlighting the importance of supporting local businesses and promoting community growth.