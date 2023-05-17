Tasty Takeout: Bronko’s Pizza

General Manager Brad Gorgas brought large pizzas, breadsticks, and stuffed mushrooms from Bronko’s Pizza on today’s Tasty Takeout! The delicious aroma filled the air in our studio.

Gorgas meticulously ensured that each pizza was perfectly topped with gooey cheese and savory ingredients, while the breadsticks were baked to a golden brown.

The stuffed mushrooms, filled with a delectable mixture of herbs and cheese, were a hit among the customers.

Gorgas’s dedication to providing quality food and excellent service makes Bronko’s Pizza a favorite destination for takeout meals.