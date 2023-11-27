Search
Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm Café 

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

At the Driving Wind Farm Café, Café Manager Rebecca Welch and the talented cookie baker and decorator Cindy Cradler have prepared an enticing lineup for their customers.

From delectable macarons to intricately designed sugar cookies, their sweet treats promise to delight taste buds.

For those craving heartier options, the menu features a farmer’s breakfast casserole, perfect for a morning energy boost, and a mouthwatering turkey bacon pesto sandwich that’s sure to satisfy savory cravings.

And to add a festive touch, they’re also serving up “Christmas in a cup,” a seasonal beverage that’s bound to bring holiday cheer to all who visit.

