Tasty Takeout: Parlour Doughnuts

For centuries, the “parlor” was the place for social gatherings in homes, a space where meaningful conversations took place.

Originating in the early 1800s, doughnuts gained popularity during World War I when Doughnut Lassies provided soldiers with comfort on the front lines.

In February 2019, Darrick Hayden and Josh Tudela founded Parlor Doughnuts, inspired by Hayden’s extensive travels and love for exceptional doughnuts and coffee.

Featuring a unique “Layered Doughnut,” the brand offers diverse options, including vegan/gluten-friendly, keto-friendly, and a Doggie Doughnut for pets. Beyond doughnuts, Parlor serves breakfast items, acai bowls, avocado toast, sandwiches, tacos, and specialty coffee.

Rapid success in Evansville, IN, led to nationwide expansion, with the community’s enthusiastic support solidifying Parlor Doughnuts as a cherished destination for doughnuts and coffee lovers.

