Tasty Takeout: Shake Shack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This holiday season, Shake Shack wanted football fans and Shack fans alike to win big, and big we’ve won. Shake Shack teamed up with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take to bet on three NFL games this past weekend, and if the bets hit, Shake Shack would offer free grub. Their bets paid off – now through Dec. 24, Shake Shack is offering FREE Chicken Shacks, Bacon Cheese Fries and shakes at all U.S. Shacks (excluding airports and stadiums).

Here’s how it works: Place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shack app for delivery or pick-up. Enter promo code CHICKENLINE, PROPFRY or SHAKESPREAD for one free chicken shack, bacon cheese fry, or classic shake. Limit one free item per order. Once items are added to the cart, the offer will automatically apply. Shake Shack’s chicken shack – a sleeper in the chicken sandwich game – is made with crispy, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun. The perfect pairing? bacon cheese Fries – crispy crinkle cuts topped with cheese sauce and applewood smoked bacon, and don’t forget a classic shake, hand-spun with frozen custard made fresh in-Shacks daily.