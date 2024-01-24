Search
Tasty Takeout: Tako Seoul

by: Divine Triplett
Prepare your taste buds for a treat! Mycoe Andrews, the owner of Tako Seoul, is cooking up something special.

Imagine indulging in Tako Trio, the savory delight of a Korean Steak Quesadilla, the Maejor Quesadilla, and topping it all off with churros drizzled in heavenly caramel.

Mycoe is on a mission to create an unforgettable dining experience, and these dishes are the stars of the show.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this fantastic culinary journey brought to you by Take Seoul – it’s a feast you won’t want to skip!

