Tasty Takeout: Taste of Innova Wings + Greens

Today on All Indiana we had the pleasure of having Founder and Owner Kara Hawkins and Head Chef/Operator, Monique Hawkins of Taste of Innova Wings + Greens on the show.

They brought in an assortment of foods from their infamous Uncle Nearest Innova Chile Wings to their delicious Innova Greens with Smoked Turkey.

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens is a local Indianapolis family-owned restaurant run by mother-daughter duo Monique and Kara Hawkins alongside their family and team.

They are located in Downtown Indianapolis at The Amp at 16 Tech.

For more information visit their website at tasteofinnova.com.