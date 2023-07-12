Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: Taste of Innova

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We have a delicious treat in store for you today on “Tasty Takeout”! Joining us in the studio are the fabulous owners of Taste of Innova, Monique Hawkins and Kara Hawkins. These talented culinary entrepreneurs are no strangers to the show, and we’re excited to have them back.

Monique and Kara have been serving up mouthwatering dishes that delight taste buds and satisfy cravings. Their innovative approach to food, blending flavors and textures from various cuisines, has made Taste of Innova a favorite among food enthusiasts. Today, they will be sharing some of their signature dishes, dishing out cooking tips, and perhaps even revealing some exciting news about their culinary ventures. Get ready to indulge in a conversation filled with delectable flavors and culinary inspiration as we dive into the world of Taste of Innova with Monique and Kara.

(WISH Photo)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight: Indiana Black Expo...
Medical /
Health Spotlight: New drug to...
Medical /
IU Health wants to address...
Local News /
Indiana adding $500k grant to...
Multicultural News /
The Eagles’ bringing their ‘long...
Entertainment /
3 tax prep firms shared...
National News /
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges...
International News /
Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s...
All Indiana /