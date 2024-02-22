Tasty Takeout: Torchy’s Tacos

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Torchy’s Tacos!

They’re joining us to celebrate National Margarita Day!

They’re located across the U.S., with two locations in Fishers, Indiana, and Jeffersonville, Indiana.

If you haven’t tried their tacos, you’re missing out! They’re known for the unique twist of ingredients added to their menu that makes their tacos stand out.

Take a look above to learn more info, and visit the Torchy’s Tacos website to explore their menu!