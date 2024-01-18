Tasty Takeout: Vicino

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Vicino, Mass Ave’s latest Italian sensation. This hotspot promises an authentic and innovative dining experience that captures the essence of Italian cuisine. Make your weekends memorable by joining them for an exclusive brunch, available only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Vicino, enjoy traditional favorites and unique Italian-inspired dishes, creating a brunch experience that is both satisfying and distinctive. Don’t miss out on the chance to savor the flavors that set Vicino apart as a must-try destination for those seeking a taste of Italy in the heart of Mass Ave.