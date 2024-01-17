Search
The King Project: Building up young men in Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Arnetta Scruggs is associated with the King Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young males aged 12-18.

Through their initiatives, including character development, college readiness, career exploration, and group mentoring, the King Project aims to make a positive impact on the lives of these individuals.

Arnetta will be joining to bring attention to the King Project, an endeavor focused on uplifting and guiding young males.

Those interested in learning more about Project King can find additional information at https://projectkingindyimnotonething.eventbrite.com.

