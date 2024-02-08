Waking up and singing loud to new music with Maryjo

Waking up and singing loud to new music

Maryjo, the singer-songwriter, is making waves with her latest single “I Woke Up,” and she’s set to discuss her music journey on All Indiana.

With an impressive following of over 1.3 million on TikTok and 27.5 million total likes, Maryjo has captured the attention of a wide audience.

Currently touring alongside labelmate Knox on his sold-out “I’m so good at being alone tour,” Maryjo will be performing at HI-FI on February 8th. Interestingly, her first experience performing in front of an audience dates back to her appearance on American Idol in 2021.

For more insights into her music and career, fans can follow Maryjo on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, and her official website.