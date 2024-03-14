WISH-TV’s Cody Adams to host Donut Dash 2024

Margaret Sheehan, along with KK Byland, a board member at Teacher’s Treasures, are getting ready to showcase this year’s Donut Dash. Cody Adams will host the event. It’s already sold out on RunSignup.com.

The Circle City Donut Dash is a popular annual event organized by Teacher’s Treasures. People love it because it combines running with enjoying tasty treats. This year’s event promises to be even better, thanks to the hard work of Sheehan, Byland, and the organizing team.

Cody Adams, known for being engaging, will keep participants motivated and entertained as the emcee. The event has been a hit with the community, selling out quickly. This shows how much people support Teacher’s Treasures and its mission of helping students and teachers in need.

The Donut Dash isn’t just about fun; it also raises money for Teacher’s Treasures. Each step and every donut eaten helps support this cause. With the event sold out and excitement building, this year’s Donut Dash is set to be a memorable celebration of community and generosity.