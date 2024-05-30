Wood Wind Golf Club to host fundraiser with Meals on Wheels

Golfers who care about making sure people in Hamilton County have enough to eat will play at Wood Wind Golf Club in Westfield on Thursday, June 13.

Napleton Automotive Group is the main sponsor.

Anyone who loves golf or wants to help out is welcome to join.

There will be golf, breakfast, lunch, a raffle, and awards.

All the money raised will go directly to giving healthy meals to people in Hamilton County who can’t leave their homes easily. This helps them stay independent.

There are different ways for people or companies to support this cause.

You can find out more on the Meals on Wheels website.

If you haven’t signed up yet, it’s $250 for one player or $1000 for four.

If you want to know more about the golf day or how to help out, you can call (317) 776-7159 or of course, visit the Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County website.