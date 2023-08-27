‘All INdiana Politics’: August 27, 2023

"All INdiana Politics" airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV. (WISH Image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Government Reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who speaks about eliminating Indiana’s state income tax, boosting the economy, attracting businesses, working with the private sector on pre-k education, running for governor, and much more.

Later in the show, Garrett Bergquist sits down with Jim Coffman, Democratic candidate for the mayor of Beech Grove. Coffman discusses serving the community, providing resources to the public safety department, working with business owners, drawing more homeowners, expanding on Beech Grove’s relationship with Amtrak, and more.

Last but not least, News 8 Anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss Mike Pence’s debate debut, Pence signaling support for former President Donald Trump, and Indiana’s tax review commission.

All INdiana Politics airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.