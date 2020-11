All INdiana Politics: Congressman Banks discusses presidential election

Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks joins the show Sunday to talk about the presidential election results, and whether he thinks Democrats are trying to steal the White House from President Donald Trump.

Plus, restrictions are tightening in Indiana due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

