All INdiana Politics: Dec. 24, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, NEWS 8 Government Reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to discuss his final session, his 2024 agenda, state resources, child care investments, handling of the LEAP District, and much more.

Later in the show, NEWS 8 Anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss Holcomb’s final session and the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on former President Donald Trump.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

