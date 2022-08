All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’ for Aug. 21, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” Gov. Eric Holcomb explains why he signed a near-total abortion ban.

Also, U.S. Sen Mike Braun talks about the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Finally, the WISH-TV political team later talks about the Mar-A-Lago raid and the fallout for the FBI; about what party will be next to control the U.S. House; and the Marion County prosecutor’s race.