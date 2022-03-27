All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Gov. Holcomb’s veto, Sen. Braun’s comments on interracial marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 looks at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of the bill that would have prevented transgender girls from taking part in school-sponsored sports.

What steps are some Indiana lawmakers planning to take to overturn the governor’s veto?

Also, News 8 takes a look at Sen. Mike Braun’s comments on interracial marriage, his move to walk back the comments, and the impact his words could have long-term.

