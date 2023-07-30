‘All INdiana Politics’: July 30, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” Garrett Bergquist sits down with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to discuss suing landlords who violate the terms of their leases, out-of-state landlords neglecting maintenance duties, housing law changes, what tenants can do, and much more.

Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats discusses former President Donald Trump’s new charges in a classified documents case, intel agencies working together to secure elections, intelligence breaching, and more.

Last but not least, Phil Sanchez sits down with two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Destiny Wells and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s proposal to eliminate the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Opportunity if he is elected governor of Indiana. The trio also discuss Rokita’s call for stronger landlord-tenant laws, and the push for an impeachment of President Joe Biden.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.