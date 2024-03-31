All INdiana Politics: March 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8’s Phil Sanchez highlights key moments from WISH-TV’s GOP governor candidate debate on Wednesday, including the question: How can the leading Republican candidates for governor claim to be outsiders?

Later, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who announced she would run for another term just before the filing deadline in February. Spartz tells Bergquist that she went back and forth on the decision, never wanting to be a “lifelong politician.” But she says she believes the important issues she worked on didn’t come to fruition, so she returns to the running to deliver for the people and give them a choice.

Last, but most certainly not least, Sanchez sits down with two members of Indiana’s best political team, Republican Tom John and Democrat Kip Tew, to discuss takeaways from WISH-TV’s gubernatorial debate.