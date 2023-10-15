Search
‘All INdiana Politics’: October 15, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of ‘All INdiana Politics,” Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier is retiring after two terms. News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with two candidates for mayor of Lawrence: Republican Dave Hofmann and Democrat Deb Whitfield.

Whitfield is a member of the Lawrence Common Council, and the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for Community Health Network. Whitfield talks about wanting to be the voice for a diverse community, developing a citizen mental health action group, balancing development across the city, supporting stronger gun laws, and much more.

Hofmann is serving as Collier’s deputy mayor and is the former police chief for the Lawrence Police Department. Hofmann talks about continuing Lawrence’s success, seeking federal infrastructure grants, launching paving projects in neighborhoods, funding police, and much more.

Later in the show, Garrett Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict response, the house speaker election, and the Lawrence mayor race.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

