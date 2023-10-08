All INdiana Politics: October 8, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist speaks with Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, Congressman Jim Banks, and Congressman Rudy Yakym to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s removal as speaker of the U.S. House, the speaker search, their endorsements for speaker, and much more.

Bergquist also sits down with Republican Eric Doden, a leading candidate for Indiana governor, to discuss his concerns about the LEAP project and recent protests against book bans.

Later in the show, Bergquist sits down with two leading candidates for Muncie mayor, Republican Dan Ridenour and Democrat Jeff Robinson, to discuss their plans for the city.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.