Amazing fall weather trend continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got off to the best possible start to our workweek with comfortable temperatures and breezy winds. This terrific weather pattern is set to stick around for the next several days.

Monday night: Winds look to die down a bit tonight with skies staying partly cloudy. Expect chilly temperatures as lows fall into the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Another tremendous weather day is in store for our Tuesday with slightly cooler conditions. We’ll work in some cloud cover throughout the day with winds becoming breezy once again. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: The pick of the week is shaping up to be Wednesday due to skies becoming mostly sunny and winds staying light. Highs look to rise into the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: A slight warmup will move into the forecast going into the end of September. Highs are expected to get back into the 70s by Friday. The start to October on Saturday will be near average with highs in the low 70s. We will also be watching the remnants of Ian to our southeast in which it could bring rain chances back this weekend.