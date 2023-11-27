Arbor Day Foundation: Climate action one tree at a time

In an era when environmental concerns have grown, the importance of sustainability cannot be ignored.

According to a recent Harris Poll by the Arbor Day Foundation, a staggering 7 out of 10 consumers are inclined to support companies committed to sustainability.

This trend isn’t without merit, as trees play a pivotal role in purifying our air and water, fostering wildlife habitats, connecting communities, and promoting our overall health and well-being.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Arbor Day Foundation has started a mission to plant 500 million trees by the year 2027.

Dan Lambe, the CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, joined us to discuss the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to tree planting.

Dan Lambe, who has been at the helm of the Arbor Day Foundation since 2005, has turned its transformation into the largest membership-driven tree-planting organization globally.

Lambe’s leadership and the foundation’s tireless efforts continue to make a profound impact on our planet’s future.