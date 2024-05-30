At Martin University, a block party for enrollment and scholarships

Martin University on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, on the east side of Indianapolis. Martin University will host a block party from 2-5 p.m. June 1 on campus, 2186 N. Sherman Drive, in an effort to boost enrollment. (Photo by Jenna Watson / Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Martin University will host a block party from 2-5 p.m. June 1 on campus, 2186 N. Sherman Drive, in an effort to boost enrollment.

Prospective students will be able to enroll, and the university will offer scholarships to new Martin students. Families and children are welcome.

In addition to food trucks and live performances, there will be face paintings and a bounce house in the Kids Zone.

Community organizations, including Brightlane Learning and Ambassadors of Hope, will be on site to provide information and resources to attendees.

Martin University’s admissions representatives also will be there to chat with prospective students.

(Learn more about Martin University’s free child care center here)

Representatives from some of the Divine Nine — the group of historically Black fraternities and sororities — will be at the event as well to network with students and community members.

The event is free but attendees are encouraged to RSVP online. Claire Rafford covers higher ed for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.