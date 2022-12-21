News

Author talks past lives, reincarnation, soul’s journey, more

More and more people around the world are opening up to the idea that they may have lived past lives.

Reincarnation is at the center of some religions and many people believe their soul has made many journeys to earth in different bodies, historical times and countries.

Alla Kaluzhny is an authority in spiritual psychology and consciousness, and she joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss her book, “Turning The Pages: How Exploring My Past Lives Led Me On A Journey of Healing Memories, and What I Learned While Traveling Back in Time.” In it, she reveals how events in her past lives have a direct bearing on the life she is currently living.