Bally’s opens Bally Bet Sportsbook in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bally announced the opening of its live betting sportsbook location at Bally’s Evansville Casino & Hotel.

Sports fans can now place their bets through Bally’s sports betting app and at the fan-friendly Bally’s Evansville Casino & Hotel, according to a release.

The venue opened on Feb. 29 and features multiple screens for sports viewing, three betting windows, six kiosks, a new dining menu, and 36 beers on tap.

The single-level casino is 45,000 square feet featuring 940 slot games, 28 live and electronic table games, and a High Limit Room. Accommodations include a 243-room hotel tower and a 95-room boutique hotel.

“We are very proud to offer our Bally Bet mobile sportsbook in Indiana, a state with a coveted sports history and a legion of loyal fans. We are also excited to open the Bally Bet Sportsbook at Bally’s Evansville. I would like to thank the State of Indiana for its collaboration throughout this process, and I would also like to recognize our team members for their contributions to this for this opportunity,” said George Papanier, president at Bally’s Corporation in a release.

To learn more, click here.