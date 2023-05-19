Broad Ripple Art Fair featuring Pavel

The anticipated 2023 Broad Ripple Art Fair is finally here.

A weekend filled with food and drinks, visual art, and music by Indy Jazz Fest is something you do not want to miss.

With the theme “Better Together,” highlighting mental health and the benefits of creative wellness, kicks off a conversation within the community.

For the first time, a wellness village will be a part of the fair. The Wellness Village will provide resources related to creative wellness, physical, environmental, financial, and social/emotional health.

Come see performances by Indy Jazz Fest artists, Jennie DeVoe, Gordon Bonham, Rob Dixon and the Indianapolis Jazz Collective, Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Bashiri Asad, and more.

Location: Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St., Indianapolis

Dates: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit, indycenter.org/braf/.