Airbnb launches $1M fund to build wackiest house designs

by: Alicia Lee, CNN
 (CNN) — From a house shaped like a boot to a room in a UFO, Airbnb has some crazy listings. Now, the company wants to get even more one-of-a-kind rentals on its site — with help from creative customers.

The company this week announced the Unique Airbnb Fund, which dedicates $1 million to finance unique homes across the globe. Ten designers who come up with the “most unconventional and unusual spaces on the planet” will be awarded $100,000 to build their idea into a reality, the company said.

All submissions will be judged by panelists, including style icon and award-winning actor Billy Porter, Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolfe, of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, and architecture firm MVRDV.

“The only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style is empowering others to do the same,” Porter said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join Airbnb in this global search for the most outrageous, spectacular home ideas ever. I can’t wait to see these concepts developed by design lovers from around the world.”

Design enthusiasts who apply will be judged based on creativity, feasibility, sustainability and social good, Airbnb said. The company said it’s also looking for designs with “unusual shapes, unexpected locations, immersive concepts, (and) spaces with a story.”

The company’s competition comes amid a surge in popularity for non-traditional rentals. Searches for unique stays, such as tiny houses, windmills, and shepherds huts, have increased by nearly 70% over last year, according to Airbnb.

Designers have until April 15 to submit their proposals.The ten winners will be announced by May 15.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One positive case of coronavirus for a McLaren staffer was the catalyst for the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Now the British-based team has another 14 team members in quarantine.

McLaren issued a statement Friday saying the other team members had also been placed in quarantine in a Melbourne hotel for 14 days in accordance with local health guidelines.

“These are individuals who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus,” the team said. “These individuals are being supported by senior team personnel, who will stay behind with them during the quarantine period.”

McLaren said team members who have cleared will return to the F1 paddock and pack down before returning to England, but won’t be allowed back at headquarters at Woking for a while.

“On arrival in the UK, no race team member will return to the McLaren Technology Centre for a period of 14 days, as a precautionary measure.”

McLaren placed fourth in the F1 championship last season, with Carlos Sainz having a podium finish in Brazil.

Members of the U.S.-backed Haas team had also been in isolation but they were cleared after tests, with Australian GP organizers saying state health authorities had confirmed only one positive case in eight F1-related tests conducted so far.

There have been more than 128,000 cases and 4,700 deaths globally since the virus outbreak started in China late last year.

Most people quickly recover from the virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.