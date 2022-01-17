Business

Crackers Comedy Club to reopen downtown after brief closure

A view of the building that formerly housed Crackers Comedy Club, 207 N. Delaware St,, Indianapolis, is shown Jan. 13, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crackers Comedy Club will not close after all.

The owner of the club told News 8 on Monday she worked out a deal with the landlord on a new rental agreement. She expects the club to reopen as soon as next week.

Crackers has been around for decades. It’s been at 5 different locations. It’s current location is downtown on Delaware street just north of Ohio Street.

Last week, the club told the Indianapolis Business Journal that the closing was due to financial challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 protests for racial justice, and nearby road construction.