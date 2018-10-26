Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Holiday travel

Three-fourths of Americans whose holiday travel plans include flights and hotels stays will charges some of those expense to a credit card.

A Nerdwallet-Harris poll study found that those consumers will charge an average of $1,400 for travel-related expenses to their credit cards, for a total of $136 billion.

One in four travelers says they won’t use credit cards at all to finance their trip.

Google

Alphabet, the parent of Google, paid a manager $90 million in an exit package even though he was accused of sexual harassment.

The New York Times says they paid Andy Rubin, who was known at the company as the “father of Android.”

Google did confirm that it has fired 48 people for sexual harassment in the past two years.

A.I. painting

A portrait made by artificial intelligence just sold for $432,000.

That was 40 times the original estimate.

The portrait was made using ink, canvas, an artificial intelligence algorithm and was sign with a math equation.

Mortgage

Google just made it easier to delete your search history.